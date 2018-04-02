DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — Police say a fight at a Maryland carnival forced them to shut down the festivities and send roughly 2,000 young people home.
News outlets report that the fight began before 9 p.m. Sunday at Eastpoint Mall near Dundalk. The area is east of Baltimore.
At one point, an officer used pepper spray to try to restore order. At that point, police say kids ran off in all directions.
Two Baltimore County Police officers had been working security at the event. More officers were called after fights began breaking out.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
Police say no one was seriously injured. One juvenile was arrested.
Police estimated about 2,000 young people were at the carnival when they shut it down.