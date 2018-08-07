NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials have shut down a children’s lemonade stand at Newport’s famed Cliff Walk, citing a local ordinance aimed at keeping the trail commercial free.

The Newport Daily News reports the children weren’t charging for the lemonade Sunday, but were accepting donations.

A police officer was captured on video saying they couldn’t sell lemonade at that location.

Lt. Frank Rosa says his department isn’t “hunting lemonade stands.” He says the officer shut down the stand as part of a proactive approach to ordinance violations.

The ordinance bans all concessions on Cliff Walk, including by people accepting tips for free items.

The Cliff Walk is the most visited tourist attraction in Rhode Island with an estimated 750,000 visitors per year.

