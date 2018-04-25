OAK PARK, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors say a suburban Detroit police officer who fatally shot a hatchet-wielding man in December acted in self-defense.
The office of Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper determined earlier this year that the officer was cleared of wrongdoing in the death of 48-year-old Todd A. Stone.
Oak Park police say Stone called them and said he had a gun and hatchet. He also told police he’d shoot up the neighborhood. Officers responded and one of them shot him three times as he advanced toward police.
Family members say Stone had mental health issues and had been diagnosed with cancer. His mother Margie Stone tells MLive.com the situation could have been handled another way.
Oak Park police say the officer followed department policies. Mayor Marian McLellan says no policy changes are needed.
Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com