LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl outside a Michigan school last week was accidental.
Police say the girl was in a SUV with her parents and 21-year-old Kahlil Jamal Withers-Fleming on Friday when a shot was fired inside the vehicle, which was parked at Pattengill Academy in Lansing.
State police Detective Sgt. Troy Johnston told a magistrate this week that Withers-Fleming was in the back seat and reached for a handgun that slid beneath a seat when it fired, wounding the girl in the face.
The girl is recovering after being released from a hospital.
Most Read Stories
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
Withers-Fleming was arraigned Monday on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor of careless discharge of a weapon causing injury. Court records don’t list a lawyer for him.