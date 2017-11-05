PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.
Authorities say the person approached a group sitting on a porch in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning and started shooting. The 16-year-old died at the scene after he was shot in the chest.
Police say a 12 year old was shot in the leg and has been taken to a local hospital. He is in stable condition. Authorities say no one else was injured.
Police say the shooter fled the scene. They are investigating the shooting.
