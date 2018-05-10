MIAMI (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Florida intersection at the start of rush hour left a man dead and another injured.
The Miami Herald reports the shooting happened in Opa-locka on Thursday.
Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson says the vehicle was a white four-door car and was shot up in the center of the intersection. Dobson says the car careened into another vehicle in the intersection, closing the roadway to traffic.
The newspaper says the shooter, or shooters, fled. The man who survived the shooting was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Dobson says police had no initial witnesses.
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com