LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say they’re investigating a fatal shooting.

They say an 18-year-old woman died in the shooting that occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday near Ann Road and Tropical Parkway.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital, where she died.

The name of the woman hasn’t been released yet and police didn’t immediately disclose any other details about the shooting.

It’s also unclear if police have any suspects yet.