WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say a shooting in Delaware has claimed the life of a teenager.

News outlets report that police identified 16-year-old Raquis Deburnure as the person who was shot in Wilmington on Thursday.

According to a news release, police responded for a report of shots fired and located Deburnure suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered medical aid until New Castle County paramedics arrived. The teenager was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.