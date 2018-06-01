WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say a shooting in Delaware has claimed the life of a teenager.
News outlets report that police identified 16-year-old Raquis Deburnure as the person who was shot in Wilmington on Thursday.
According to a news release, police responded for a report of shots fired and located Deburnure suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Officers rendered medical aid until New Castle County paramedics arrived. The teenager was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing.