AURORA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an officer has shot and wounded a woman after she backed into another officer during a southwest Missouri traffic stop.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 21-year-old woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Jason Pace says she was driving a car that Aurora police stopped because the 19-year-old man in the passenger seat was believed to have warrants for his arrest. The woman is accused of putting the car into reverse as officers approached and striking one of them. Pace says a different officer then fired at the car and struck the woman.

The officer who was hit by the car was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The 19-year-old passenger was taken into custody, and another passenger suffered minor injuries.

