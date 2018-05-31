SPRING GROVE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say police responding to a disturbance call at a Pennsylvania bank shot and wounded a man.
The shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in Spring Grove. But authorities have not said what spurred the shooting or provided further details about it, including how many shots were fired by the Southwestern Regional officer and where the man was struck.
The wounded man remained hospitalized Thursday in stable condition. His name has not been released and it’s not known if he faces any charges.
Some officers suffered scrapes and bruises in the incident, but no serious injuries were reported.
State police are leading the investigation.