IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and critically wounded a man who led officers on a Southern California freeway chase at speeds topping 100 mph.

Irvine police spokeswoman Kim Mohr says an Anaheim police helicopter followed the suspect’s car as it sped erratically on Interstate 405 through Orange County Tuesday night.

Mohr says before officers on the ground could catch up, the car crashed on the freeway and the suspect ran from the scene.

She says police found the man about 20 minutes later near a hotel and that’s when Anaheim officers opened fire. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials have not said what prompted the officers to fire at the man. The shooting is under investigation by Irvine police. No officers were injured.