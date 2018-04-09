LONDON (AP) — London police have shot a man dead after the man reportedly claimed he had a weapon.
Police said the man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Romford in east London.
Police say they responded to a call at 3:50 a.m. reporting a man making threats and claiming to have a weapon. The man was shot dead at 4:45 a.m.
There will be a mandatory investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The shooting came as London is experiencing a spike in knife-related crime.
The identity of the man who died has not been released.