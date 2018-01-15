DENVER (AP) — An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man during a confrontation in suburban Denver.

The Denver Post reports Arvada police who were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle Sunday night found a man who was wanted on a felony warrant. The man, whose name and age have not been released, fled the scene — first in the vehicle and then on foot.

Police Detective David Snelling says the suspect was shot near a frontage road along Interstate 70. It’s unclear if the man fired any shots.

Investigators have not specified why he was being sought. No officers were injured.

