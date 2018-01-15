Share story

By
The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man during a confrontation in suburban Denver.

The Denver Post reports Arvada police who were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle Sunday night found a man who was wanted on a felony warrant. The man, whose name and age have not been released, fled the scene — first in the vehicle and then on foot.

Police Detective David Snelling says the suspect was shot near a frontage road along Interstate 70. It’s unclear if the man fired any shots.

Investigators have not specified why he was being sought. No officers were injured.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

The Associated Press