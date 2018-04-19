SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a Salt Lake City man after authorities were called to a domestic violence situation.
The Deseret News reports 32-year-old Delorean Pikyavit died from his injuries Wednesday following the shooting outside a Salt Lake City home.
Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer says officers approached Pikyavit, and he ran back into the house.
Shearer says a SWAT team and negotiators were called as officers did not know if a hostage was inside. Pikyavit exited the house and approached officers about an hour later.
Shearer says Pikyavit’s “actions caused the officers to respond, at which time the suspect was shot.”
Police did not say what those actions were and if he was armed.
West Valley police are investigating the shooting.
___
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com