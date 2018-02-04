OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a German shepherd dog after it attacked a woman and tried to attack an officer.

The East Bay Times reports police say the woman suffered minor injuries in the incident Saturday in East Oakland.

Police say the dog was one of two canines that escaped a yard and started trying to attack people.

Police say the woman told officers later she thought she was going to be killed by the dogs, which ran off after their encounter with her.

Authorities say while an officer was talking to the woman, the two dogs reappeared and one tried to attack the officer, who shot and killed it.

The other dog ran away but was found later at its home.

The incident is under investigation.

___

Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com