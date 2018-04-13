THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities shot and killed a man they say was involved in a carjacking and shooting in suburban Denver.

KMGH-TV in Denver reports 31-year-old Bruce Allee was shot in a shopping center parking lot in Thornton on Friday afternoon. No officers were injured, and investigators have not released the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities had been searching for Allee after he allegedly tried to steal a car from inside a garage in Westminster and shot a man who tried to stop him. The victim is in stable condition.

Allee, who fled in the man’s car, was on a supervised release program and was required to wear a GPS-linked ankle monitor as a condition of his bail. He cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared about two months ago.

