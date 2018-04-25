DENVER (AP) — Police shot and killed a bank robbery suspect who investigators say pulled a firearm during a confrontation in east Denver.

Police spokesman Doug Schepman says officers tried to pull over a man at a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon when the suspect tried to get away by ramming his way past two vehicles at a stop light. Three officers opened fire when the man brandished a firearm.

He died at the scene, and a woman in his vehicle is being treated for injuries. One officer also is being treated for injuries that are not gunshot related.

The shooting was the second involving Colorado police officers Wednesday. In Colorado Springs, an officer shot and killed a burglary suspect during an early morning pursuit.