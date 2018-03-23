GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect has been shot to death following a 90-minute standoff with police from a van near Flint.
MLive.com reports that officers fired at the 40-year-old man about 10:30 a.m. Friday when he exited the van in Genesee Township and charged them with what authorities say was a weapon.
Police did not give a description of the weapon, but state police Lt. David Kaiser says the man still was holding it after being shot.
The man was among three people believed to be involved in the bank holdup about 9 a.m. Friday. They fled the bank in a white van, which was stopped by police a short time later. A man and woman were arrested. The man who was later slain refused to immediately leave the van.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex
___
Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint