GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect has been shot to death following a 90-minute standoff with police from a van near Flint.

MLive.com reports that officers fired at the 40-year-old man about 10:30 a.m. Friday when he exited the van in Genesee Township and charged them with what authorities say was a weapon.

Police did not give a description of the weapon, but state police Lt. David Kaiser says the man still was holding it after being shot.

The man was among three people believed to be involved in the bank holdup about 9 a.m. Friday. They fled the bank in a white van, which was stopped by police a short time later. A man and woman were arrested. The man who was later slain refused to immediately leave the van.

