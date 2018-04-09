WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah police say officers shot and killed a man who had forced his way into two homes while fleeing a theft investigation.

West Valley City police said Sunday afternoon the shooting came after a reported cellphone theft. Investigators spotted a man matching the suspect’s description and tried to approach him, but he ran.

Police Chief Colleen Jacobs says the man broke into one home and left after the homeowners confronted him.

He then forced his way into a second home with the three children inside. The shots were fired after three officers chased him. The children were not hurt.

Police would not immediately say exactly what led to the confrontation or how many shots were fired.