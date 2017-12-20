MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities say a man interviewed in connection to children’s bones found in a shed in September was not arrested and is no longer a focus of the investigation.
KECI-TV reported Wednesday that Missoula investigators are turning their attention toward other people who are tied to the property where the bones were found.
Authorities say a box containing bones and teeth — believed to be from three children — were found in the shed.
Officials are waiting for DNA results to see if the bones are connected to the 2010 disappearance of three young brothers in Michigan.
An anthropologist estimated the children’s ages to be 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old.
The missing Michigan brothers were 5, 7 and 9 when they were last seen.
