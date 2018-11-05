Share story

By
The Associated Press

FERNDALE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say an officer shot and killed a man while serving a protective order to remove guns from his home.

News outlets report the shooting involving Anne Arundel County police took place early Monday. A department release says officers served the “red flag” protective order at a home near Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Police spokeswoman Jacklyn Davis says the man answered the door with a gun in hand, put it down and then picked it up again. A struggle over the gun ensued, during which it went off. An officer then shot and killed the man.

No officers were injured.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Davis says she didn’t know who sought the protective order against the man. The orders went into effect Oct. 1 and temporarily prohibit access to firearms when people exhibit dangerous behavior.

The Associated Press