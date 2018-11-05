FERNDALE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say an officer shot and killed a man while serving a protective order to remove guns from his home.
News outlets report the shooting involving Anne Arundel County police took place early Monday. A department release says officers served the “red flag” protective order at a home near Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Police spokeswoman Jacklyn Davis says the man answered the door with a gun in hand, put it down and then picked it up again. A struggle over the gun ensued, during which it went off. An officer then shot and killed the man.
No officers were injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- At Trump rallies, women see a hero protecting a way of life
- Pakistan bows to protesters, bars Christian from leaving
- It’s almost time to set clocks back for daylight-saving time, but what’s the point?
- Saudis call for Amazon boycott over anger at Washington Post
- Amazon could make northern Virginia its second home
Davis says she didn’t know who sought the protective order against the man. The orders went into effect Oct. 1 and temporarily prohibit access to firearms when people exhibit dangerous behavior.