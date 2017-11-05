BERKELEY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer has died after suffering a stroke while on duty.

NJ.com reports 32-year-old Berkeley Township Police Sgt. Alison Wray suffered a stroke and died Friday. Wray had served with the Berkeley Township Police department for nine years.

Berkeley police Chief Karin DiMichele described Wray as a great leader who was compassionate and dedicated to her officers.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.