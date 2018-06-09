MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police sergeant has been placed on leave as the department conducts an investigation into complaints against him.
The Hartford Courant reports Middletown Police Sgt. Frank Scirpo has been on paid administrative leave since April following complaints against him by other officers.
Despite freedom of information requests by the newspaper, it remains unclear what the complaints are. Mayor Daniel Drew and General Counsel Brigham Smith say they can’t comment. Scirpo could not be reached for comment.
Scirpo was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and has been a firearms instructor for the department.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com