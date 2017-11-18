NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York Police Department sergeant has been injured in a car crash while responding to a Bronx shooting.

WCBS-TV reports the sergeant was responding to a report of a person shot in the foot around 9 p.m. Saturday when she became involved in a collision with another vehicle.

She has been taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury. The shooting victim also is in the hospital and is expected to recover.

