DENVER (AP) — Police say a man who died in an officer-involved shooting turned his gun on himself after being shot by an officer.
The Denver Post reports that the incident happened Sunday night in a shopping mall parking.
The Jefferson County coroner’s office has identified the man as 25-year-old Erick Michael Deleon.
Police had been responding to reports of a suspicion person when they approached Deleon. They ran his identification and found him to have a felony warrant out for his arrest for domestic violence and stalking.
Police say Deleon fled officers in a vehicle, crashed and took off on foot. They say he raised a gun in the direction of Arvada officers when they caught up with him, prompting an officer to shoot. Police say Deleon then shot himself.
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com