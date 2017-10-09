MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say they seized cocaine alongside what appeared to be a container of urine during a vehicle stop that led to multiple arrests.

Manchester Township Police Capt. Todd Malland says officers stopped a vehicle Friday near a location where police were monitoring for suspected drug activity. The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2xtm5vr ) police found about 27 grams (0.95 ounces) of cocaine alongside a container of “suspected urine.”

The driver and his three passengers were all arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine, among other charges. The vehicle was also seized by police.

Malland says all four of the suspects were released on criminal summonses.