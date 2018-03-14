SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Police have seized more than 1,500 packages of marijuana gummies shipped from California to an address in Connecticut.

The Eastern Central Narcotics Task Force began investigating the marijuana shipment from Corona, California to a South Windsor address in February.

Manchester police Sgt. Matthew Pace tells The Hartford Courant the packages were from a business called “Infused Creations,” and the marijuana edibles look similar to Sour Patch Kids candy. Each packet was labeled “300 mg (0.3 grams) medical cannabis.”

Pace said Tuesday police have arrested a 32-year-old man who leases the space where the packets were delivered. The man has been charged with possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pace says each packet sells for about $25 in California, and $50 in Connecticut.