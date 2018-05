CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are looking for four people who they say stole equipment out of a South Carolina fire station.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis say two men and two women walked into the fire station in downtown Charleston and stole equipment around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the men and women walking in and out of the station with several items, including what looks like a helmet, firefighter jacket and a breathing apparatus.