BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man drowned during a party at a Florida lake and now they are studying ways to make the annual tradition safer next year.

Boca Raton police tell news outlets 32-year-old Francis Roselin was attending Boca Bash when he drowned Sunday. He had been trying to swim to dozens of boats tied together on Lake Boca for the party. It started roughly a decade ago, is usually the last Sunday in April and has a raucous reputation.

Police say they cannot keep boaters from anchoring in Lake Boca, which is part of the Intracoastal Waterway and controlled by the state. Police also cannot ban or stop the party, but Chief Dan Alexander says more marine units could be assigned to patrol the event.

Police are investigating Roselin’s death.