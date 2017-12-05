SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) — State Police again are seeking the public’s help in solving the 2012 killing of a retired farmer found slain in his western Indiana home.

Eight-five-year-old Lowell Badger was found fatally shot on Dec. 8, 2012, following a burglary at his rural Sullivan County home about 30 miles south of Terre Haute.

Nearly five years later, State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office say they “strongly believe someone in the community has information related to this case.”

Once again, they’re urging anyone with such information to contact police. There’s a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Lowell’s killing.

A gray, 2-foot-tall safe made by John D. Brush and Co. and a 46-inch Sony Bravia LCD television were taken from Lowell’s home.