ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Michigan are seeking the person responsible for shooting a man in the neck with an arrow.
Michigan State Police say 61-year-old Michael Downey was in a remote area in Van Buren County’s Almena Township on Sunday in a hunting vest when the arrow went through his neck. He is recovering from surgery.
His wife, Janis Downey, tells WWMT-TV her husband was on a scouting trip for hunting. She says nobody should have been in the area with a bow-and-arrow, since it’s not hunting season.
She adds that he is “lucky to be alive,” since the arrow went into his throat but missed major arteries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff