NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Nampa police are looking for a person of interest in a stabbing that injured two people.
Police say an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman were brought to the hospital Sunday night with stab wounds.
Authorities say both women suffered serious injuries.
Police have identified a 37-year-old woman as a person of interest in the case.
