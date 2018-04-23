Share story

By
The Associated Press

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Nampa police are looking for a person of interest in a stabbing that injured two people.

Police say an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman were brought to the hospital Sunday night with stab wounds.

Authorities say both women suffered serious injuries.

Police have identified a 37-year-old woman as a person of interest in the case.

