MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a Minot man who fled the Ward County Courthouse after a judge revoked his probation.
The Minot Daily News reports that 38-year-old John Rude was ordered immediately detained on March 15 after a judge sentenced him to six months in jail.
Court documents say Rude ran out the front door of the courthouse and deputies were unable to catch him. Authorities have filed an escape charge against him.
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com