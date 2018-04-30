OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they are seeking a suspected arsonist for setting portable toilets on fire in Old Orchard Beach.

Two port-a-potties were completely destroyed in the fire Friday. Officials say a 911 call reporting the fire described a white man with a shaved head fleeing the scene, wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants.

Surveillance pictures of the area also show the suspect.

The port-a-potties were owned by Blow Brothers Inc.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.