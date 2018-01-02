WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police are seeking help in identifying a man they say used counterfeit money at a western Massachusetts Walmart store.
Westfield police on Monday said the suspect used between $500 and $1,000 worth of fake $50 bills at the store last month to purchase items that could easily be resold.
Police released several surveillance images on Facebook of a suspect with a short beard, gray winter hat, brown coat and black hooded sweatshirt . Police also released an image of his car.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police.
