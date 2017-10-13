CONNEAUT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in northeast Ohio.
Conneaut (KAW’-nee-awt) Law Director Kyle Smith said Friday that his office filed charges of aggravated murder and rape against Joshua Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley. Smith said an arrest warrant was issued for the 37-year-old Conneaut man.
Police say they responded Oct. 7 to call about an unresponsive child at an apartment complex in Conneaut, roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland. They say the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Ashtabula County Coroner says the child had blunt-force injuries to her head and body.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
Smith said he could not provide any additional details.
There was no public phone listing for Gurto.