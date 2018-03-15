MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) — Police say a father who disappeared with his two young children is considered a person of interest in the fatal shooting of their mother at a suburban Chicago gas station.
Authorities say 27-year-old Lakisha Robie died early Wednesday after the shooting in Markham. Police Chief Mack Sanders says she had been seen arguing with Lynn Washington, the children’s father, while returning from a club with another man.
Police described Washington as a person of interest, but Sanders says they’re “not saying” he’s responsible for the shooting.
Illinois State Police announced an Amber Alert on Wednesday night for their children, 2-year-old Jordyn and 3-year-old Lynn. The search continues Thursday.
Sanders says Washington, who is barred from contacting the children due to a protection order, picked them up from a family friend.