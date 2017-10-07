COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Service says 47-year-old Robert Gardner left the Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Columbus around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Morrow County Jail had transferred him to the hospital on Sept. 29 for treatment. He was being held on an aggravated robbery charge.

Authorities say Gardner is considered dangerous and should not be approached. He is white, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds (72 kilograms). He has a tattoo on at least one arm and one under his right eye.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545.