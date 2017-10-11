BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut education official who served jail time for four drunken driving arrests is being sought by police on allegations he violated probation.
The Connecticut Post reports that state Board of Education member Stephen Wright did not report to his probation officer as required after finishing a 120-day jail sentence. Police say Wright also gave officials a Monroe address that turned out to be a vacant lot.
Wright’s lawyer declined to comment.
The 62-year-old lawyer and longtime Trumbull resident pleaded guilty in June to four counts of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. The probation conditions included that he not drive and complete an alcohol education program.
Wright was arrested over a 12-week span that began in February by Norwalk, Shelton, Stratford and state police.
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com