DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A New York man was found dead on an interstate highway in Connecticut, and police are looking for the driver who hit him.

Connecticut State Police say 32-year-old Daniel Crawford Jr. was found early Saturday on Interstate 84 in Danbury. His body was in the right lane of traffic, next to a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stopped on the right shoulder.

Police believe the Brewster, New York, man was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call state police Troop A in Southbury.