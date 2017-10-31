COBLESKILL, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say they’re still trying to solve the slaying 43 years ago this month of a Long Island teenager whose body was found near the upstate college she attended.
Troopers say 17-year-old Katherine Kolodziej (kuh-LOH’-jihk), of Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN’-kuh-muh), was reported missing on Nov. 2, 1974, from the campus of the State University of New York at Cobleskill, 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Albany.
Police say she was last seen early that morning leaving a bar located about a mile from campus. Troopers say she was spotted walking toward the college, where she was a freshman. She was reported missing by her roommate later that morning.
On Nov., 28, 1974, her body was found in a field in nearby Richmondville. Troopers say she had been stabbed multiple times.
