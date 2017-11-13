NASSAU, N.Y. (AP) — State police say they’re investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash on a rural upstate road that claimed the life of a New York City man.
Troopers say 86-year-old William Winter, of the Bronx, was driving east on state Route 20 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when for an unknown reason he crossed the center line in the Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER’) County town of Nassau, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Albany.
Police say Winters’ car collided head-on with another vehicle. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 87-year-old woman riding with Winters was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment of injuries to her upper body.
The 57-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was treated at the same hospital for chest, arm, and knee pain.