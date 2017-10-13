ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — Police have been searching for three teens involved in a shooting that caught an innocent 65-year-old grandmother in the crossfire as she sat on the porch of her Pennsylvania home.
Aliquippa police say the woman was wounded in the ankle about 5 p.m. Thursday in Aliquippa.
Police say the woman’s wound wasn’t life threatening, but they were concerned for her because she suffers from other medical issues.
Investigators were searching surveillance cameras for clues, but say they’re certain the woman was just a bystander.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Fish-farming company offered money for Lummi Nation’s silence about net pens, letters show
Police didn’t release the wounded woman’s name, and didn’t immediately report arrests or name suspects.
Aliquippa is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.