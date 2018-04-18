HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Police say a security guard has been charged in connection with an early-morning shooting outside a Walmart in Alabama.

AL.com reports that 34-year-old Anthony Lamont Winston was charged with attempted murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Homewood police Sgt. John Carr says the contract security guard got into an altercation with another man and ended up shooting him in the upper torso. The victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Police say the security guard was not trying to prevent a crime at the time of the shooting.

