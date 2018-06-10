NEWFANE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police say a second person has died as the result of a head-on crash on a Newfane road over the weekend.

Vermont State Police say 26-year-old Mandi Gamache — a passenger in a car driven by 32-year-old Robert Lind — died Saturday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center of injuries sustained in the accident. Lind was pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday afternoon crash.

Police say a vehicle operated by 26-year-old Sarah Loos of Bondville crossed the center line and struck Lind’s vehicle.

Police have charged Loos with grossly negligent operation resulting in death and driving under the influence of drugs. She’s expected to appear in court on a later date.

It was unclear on Saturday if she had hired an attorney.