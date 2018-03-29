SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say both drivers involved in the two-car crash in Provo earlier this month have died.

The Deseret News reports that Provo police confirmed Wednesday that 69-year-old Judith Lassiter died a week after the March 7 wreck, which also killed 33-year-old Steven Merritt.

According to police documents, the preliminary investigation indicates Lassiter’s Jeep Liberty hit a guard rail and then swerved left into oncoming traffic. It was then struck by the Merritt’s Honda Fit.

Police say investigators are determining if Lassiter was impaired at the time of the crash.

Police documents say Lassiter tested positive for methamphetamine and prescription medications including oxycodone.

Police say investigators are awaiting final toxicology results to determine the quantity of drugs in Lassiter’s system and if those substances impaired her ability to drive.

