SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say both drivers involved in the two-car crash in Provo earlier this month have died.
The Deseret News reports that Provo police confirmed Wednesday that 69-year-old Judith Lassiter died a week after the March 7 wreck, which also killed 33-year-old Steven Merritt.
According to police documents, the preliminary investigation indicates Lassiter’s Jeep Liberty hit a guard rail and then swerved left into oncoming traffic. It was then struck by the Merritt’s Honda Fit.
Police say investigators are determining if Lassiter was impaired at the time of the crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Atlanta hobbled by major cyberattack that mayor calls ‘a hostage situation’
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Police documents say Lassiter tested positive for methamphetamine and prescription medications including oxycodone.
Police say investigators are awaiting final toxicology results to determine the quantity of drugs in Lassiter’s system and if those substances impaired her ability to drive.
___
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com