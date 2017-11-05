MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are searching for a 32-year-old Virginia man who they say fled on foot from a stolen vehicle.
Police said in a statement that a trooper was searching in Sussex County for a stolen car early Saturday morning.
Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe says the trooper found the vehicle and a brief pursuit ensued before the car stopped at a campground entrance and the driver jumped out and fled on foot.
The suspect, identified as Daniel V. Berquist of Fredericksburg, Virginia, is being charged with disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest and driving without a valid license.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- Instant analysis: First impressions from Washington's second straight rout of Oregon
- WSU police recommend felony charges against USC football player who tackled fan
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked contact authorities.