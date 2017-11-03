BUCKFIELD, Maine (AP) — Maine police are searching for a suspect after they say he slipped away during a standoff at a home in Buckfield.

Police responded to the home around 9 p.m. Thursday concerning a domestic violence call involving 36-year-old Jason Merriam. Officials say the call quickly became an all-night standoff involving three children, before Merriam released the children and fled early Friday.

Police say Merriam is wanted in connection with multiple domestic violence reports and probation violations.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Merriam is considered armed and dangerous.

If he is seen, police are asking the public to contact them.