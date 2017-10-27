RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say they are searching for two men who covered their faces with white bandannas and robbed a gas station in the town of Rutland.

Police said the men walked into the Sandri Sunoco Store on Route 7 early Friday. One man took out a gun and demanded money. They left with cash.

One of the men is described as white, with dirty blonde/light brown hair, a slender build, and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The other is described as white, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, a stocky build, dark brown hair and possible facial hair.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police.