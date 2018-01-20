SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police investigating reports of stolen vehicles searched three locations associated with a Salem-based towing company.
The Statesman Journal reports that authorities searched the properties associated with Gone Towing. Two are in North Salem, and one is in Marion County.
One of the owners, Sierra Akers, says the accusations stem from a dissatisfied customer who didn’t want to pay for repairs.
The other owner, Michael Selmer, is a registered sex offender. In 2008, he was convicted of vehicle theft, first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com